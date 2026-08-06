The EasyFix microfibre floor cleaning cloth set includes two highly absorbent, hard-wearing floor cloths made from high-quality microfibre for the floor nozzle EasyFix. For excellent, hygienic cleaning results on hard floors – even corners and edges are effortlessly cleaned. Thanks to the hook-and-loop system, the microfibre floor cloth can be quickly and easily attached to the floor nozzle of the steam cleaner: simply press the floor cleaning cloth onto the floor nozzle EasyFix and it's ready to use. After cleaning, the microfibre floor cloth can be removed from the floor nozzle EasyFix without having to come into contact with dirt: simply step on the base strap attached to the cloth and pull the floor nozzle away and up.