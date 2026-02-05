Replacement battery
For vacuuming that is thorough yet relaxed: this replacement battery offers 50 minutes of extra run time for all cordless vacuum cleaners in the VC 6 Cordless ourFamily, VC 7 Cordless yourMax and VC 7 Signature Line ranges.
The powerful lithium-ion replacement battery for all VC 6 Cordless ourFamily, VC 7 Cordless yourMax and VC 7 Signature Line vacuum cleaner models can extend the run time by up to 50 minutes without having to stop to charge. If the first battery is flat, it can be removed quickly and easily with a 2-button release before the replacement battery is then inserted. That way, you can get straight back to vacuuming. A 3-stage LED display provides information about the charge level. Practical and convenient: the replacement battery can be charged separately, meaning any interruption to work is brief.
Features and benefits
Three-stage LED display acts as an intuitive battery level indicator.
Charging is possible independent of the device storage.
Powerful lithium-ion cell
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|149 x 83 x 49