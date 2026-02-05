The powerful lithium-ion replacement battery for all VC 6 Cordless ourFamily, VC 7 Cordless yourMax and VC 7 Signature Line vacuum cleaner models can extend the run time by up to 50 minutes without having to stop to charge. If the first battery is flat, it can be removed quickly and easily with a 2-button release before the replacement battery is then inserted. That way, you can get straight back to vacuuming. A 3-stage LED display provides information about the charge level. Practical and convenient: the replacement battery can be charged separately, meaning any interruption to work is brief.