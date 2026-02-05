The handy spray extraction upholstery nozzle for spray extraction machines convinces with improved cleaning power. The ergonomic design allows for easy and comfortable handling. The nozzle is perfect for the fibre-deep cleaning of upholstered furniture, carpets, car seats and many other textile surfaces. The compact spray extraction upholstery nozzle has a working width of 88 millimetres. Its transparent viewing window is very practical for checking the cleaning process during work. The nozzle can be used as an accessory with all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of the device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6.