Wallpaper stripper
Wallpaper stripper ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues using the power of steam.
Wallpaper stripper ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues using the power of steam Steam cleaner can be used for removing wallpaper and decorating.
Features and benefits
Attachment with steam opening and scraper
- Kind to the skin - quickly removes wallpaper and wallpaper adhesive.
Wide steam coverage
- Quickly removes wallpaper from large areas
No escaping of steam
- Steam quickly penetrates into the wallpaper
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|320 x 220 x 100
Application areas
- Wallpaper
- Even stubborn dirt