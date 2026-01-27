PrimoFlex® hose 1" 1 m
The PrimoFlex® 1" quality garden hose is available by the metre, meaning it can be ordered in exactly the length you require (max. 50 m). With pressure-resistant reinforcement mesh. Contains no substances that are harmful to health.
The PrimoFlex® quality hose, which measures 1" in diameter and a maximum of 50 m in length, is perfect for watering both small and large areas or gardens. The three-layer garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer, while also preventing algae from building up inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 20 bar. The hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between 0 and +40 °C. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are exceptionally flexible, robust and resistant to kinks. The benefits are plain to see: long lifetime and easy handling.
Features and benefits
Three layers
- Resistant to kinks.
Handy garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement
- For easy handling.
High temperature resistance from 0 to +40 °C
- Very robust.
Free from cadmium, barium and lead
- Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Opaque middle layer prevents algae formation inside the hose
- Highly durable.
Phthalate-free (< 0.1 %) quality garden hose
- Poses no risk to health or the environment.
Weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer
- Very robust.
By the metre
- Hoses can be cut to individual lengths.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1″
|Hose length (m)
|50
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|18
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|580 x 580 x 240
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment