The PrimoFlex® quality hose, which measures 1" in diameter and a maximum of 50 m in length, is perfect for watering both small and large areas or gardens. The three-layer garden hose with pressure-resistant woven reinforcement is free from phthalates (< 0.1%), cadmium, barium and lead – meaning it contains absolutely no substances that are harmful to human health. The weather-resistant anti-UV outer layer protects the material and the opaque middle layer, while also preventing algae from building up inside the hose. The bursting pressure is 20 bar. The hose also boasts an impressive temperature resistance of between 0 and +40 °C. The garden hoses in the Kärcher watering line are exceptionally flexible, robust and resistant to kinks. The benefits are plain to see: long lifetime and easy handling.