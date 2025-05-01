Cleaning sports facilities

Kick things off in outside areas: technology for every requirement

In order to make an inviting impression to athletes and visitors alike, maintaining the cleanliness of outside areas is critical. But that's not the only reason for doing so: well-maintained outdoor facilities are also important for reducing the amount of dirt entering the indoor area, especially if there are bike tracks or skate parks around the site. A variety of technical equipment can help to organise this work efficiently. Vacuum sweepers can clean car parks, access roads and footpaths quickly and reliably. Loose dirt on paths, car parks and entrances can be removed with push sweepers in smaller areas, or with ride-on models over larger areas. A litter picker can be used to remove litter from outdoor areas in an ergonomic manner that's easy on the back.

Leaf blowers are a helpful tool for removing coarse debris, leaves and litter from the grounds. They effortlessly move and gather everything into areas where it can more easily be picked up by a sweeper or vacuum sweeper. Battery-powered leaf blowers have the added advantage of being quieter, which makes them less disruptive to the surrounding environment. They are also lighter and do not pollute the user with exhaust fumes. Plus, with no CO2 being emitted, the environment also benefits.

Larger sports facilities, stadiums and sports centres in urban areas often have multi-storey car parks to cover parking requirements during events and at peak times. Scrubber dryers are well suited for cleaning floors in multi-storey car parks. They can remove snow residue, rainwater, salt and stubborn dirt can be removed quickly and efficiently.

In the event of snowfall, the amount of snow and the nature of the affected area will determine the correct method of clearing and gritting. Generally, a snow shovel will be sufficient for any manual work. A small snow thrower can handle larger amounts of snow with ease.