Premium MF Mop Shine Strap Tape 30 cm 5 x
Lint- and streak-free cleaning: With the high-quality microfibre strap tape mop, which matches the 30 cm strap tape holder, you can clean all shiny surfaces in next to no time.
The microfibre strap tape, which matches the 30 cm hook-and-loop holder, cleans all smooth and shiny surfaces such as glass effectively and without leaving any residue. The fine, high-quality microfibres remove even the smallest of particles, offer excellent dirt pick-up and thereby ensure a streak- and lint-free result. The strap tape mop can be used both preconditioned and with the spray method.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|ADVANCED
|Textile usage
|Reusable textiles
|Textile material
|80% PET / 20% PA
|Manufacturing type
|Circular knitted fabric
|Washing temperature (°C)
|max. 95
|Washing recommendation (°C)
|60
|Dryer temperature (°C)
|60
|Wash cycles¹⁾
|approx. 250
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|5
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²)
|0,2 / 215
|Package weight (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|300 x 105
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|300 x 105 x 10
¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Surface - glass cleaning
- Windows