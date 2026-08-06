V-Rail Stainless Steel hard 35 cm

35 cm long, professional rail, with V-cutout and variably adjustable rail position from Kärcher. Made of high-quality, stainless steel, delivery incl. wiper rubber (soft).

The 35 centimetre long, professional V-rail allows quick rail replacement, always sits perfectly and also offers a variably adjustable rail position. Made of high-quality, stainless steel, the robust professional rail also impresses with a long lifetime. The delivery includes a soft wiper rubber. Can be used with wiper handles from Kärcher.

Specifications

Technical data

Material Stainless steel
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product (kg) 0,1
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Length (mm) 350
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 350 x 2 x 20
V-Rail Stainless Steel hard 35 cm
Application areas
  • Windows
Accessories