Connecting, disconnecting and repairing made easy – with the practical and ergonomic high-quality Kärcher Premium Universal hose connector Plus with recessed handles made of soft plastic for particularly convenient handling. The flexible plug system considerably facilitates the watering of small and large gardens and other areas. Because functioning tap adapters and hose connectors are the basis of every good watering system. The Universal hose connector Plus is compatible with the three most common hose diameters and all available hook-and-loop systems.