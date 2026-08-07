Pressure washer hose
Comfortable length (100 ft.) and innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting: High-pressure hose (3/8") with ANTI!Twist for pressures up to 4,565 PSI.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°F)
|max. 311
|Max pressure (psi)
|4569
|Length (ft)
|98
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|13.9
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