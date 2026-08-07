Pressure washer hose

Comfortable length (100 ft.) and innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting: High-pressure hose (3/8") with ANTI!Twist for pressures up to 4,565 PSI.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°F) max. 311
Max pressure (psi) 4569
Length (ft) 98
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 13.9
Pressure washer hose
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