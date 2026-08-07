Spray lance

Spray lance, 9.84 in. (250 mm), rotatable, ergonomic

23.62 in. (600 mm) stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotates 360° under pressure.

Specifications

Technical data

Length (in) 10
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Handle rotatable
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 1.1
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