Spray lance
Spray lance, 9.84 in. (250 mm), rotatable, ergonomic
23.62 in. (600 mm) stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotates 360° under pressure.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (in)
|10
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Handle
|rotatable
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1.1
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