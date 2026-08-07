Rotary Washing Brush (nylon bristles)
The rotating wash brush gently removes fine dust and traffic film from all surfaces. Temperature resistant up to 60°C. (M 18 x 1.5, replaceable brush insert).
Features and benefits
Rotating water-powered wash brush
- No additional motor for brush drive required.
- Compact and lightweight construction style.
Nylon bristles
- Surfaces are protected.
High mechanical cleaning effect thanks to rotation
- Outstanding cleaning performance.
- Lower time demand compared to standard wash brushes.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (lb)
|2.2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|2.5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|11.8 x 7.9 x 3.9
Find parts for Rotary Washing Brush (nylon bristles)
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