Rotary Washing Brush (nylon bristles)

The rotating wash brush gently removes fine dust and traffic film from all surfaces. Temperature resistant up to 60°C. (M 18 x 1.5, replaceable brush insert).

Features and benefits
Rotating water-powered wash brush
  • No additional motor for brush drive required.
  • Compact and lightweight construction style.
Nylon bristles
  • Surfaces are protected.
High mechanical cleaning effect thanks to rotation
  • Outstanding cleaning performance.
  • Lower time demand compared to standard wash brushes.
Specifications

Technical data

Weight (lb) 2.2
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 2.5
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 11.8 x 7.9 x 3.9
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