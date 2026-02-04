Lost or missing a spray nozzle for your pressure washer? Karcher's 5 Piece Nozzle Set includes 0°, 15°, 25°, 40° and Soap (65°) nozzles, the most common spray patterns for most pressure washers. The nozzles are color coded for easy use. Fits pressure washers rated to 4000 PSI and equipped with Quick Connect spray wands. Works will all Kärcher residential gas pressure washers, as well as many other brands (nozzle orifice size 035 – please check your pressure washer manual for compatibility information). Complete or replace your set of spray tips with this industry-standard five piece Quick Connect nozzle set. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.