Spray lance
80.71 in. (2050 mm) stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotatable 360° under pressure.
80.71 in. (2050 mm) stainless steel lance (manual coupling) with ergonomic handle for ease of use and protection. Rotates 360° under pressure.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (in)
|80
|Handle
|rotatable
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|3.6
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