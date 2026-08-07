Detergent injector for high and low pressure (without nozzles)
Detergent injector for independent high and low pressure dosage. Maximum dosage about 15%.
Detergent injector for independent high and low pressure dosage. Maximum dosage about 15%.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|3.7
Accessories
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