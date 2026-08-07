Fast Battery Recharger 18V
The fast charger charges the 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in just 44 minutes and can be used for all batteries on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.
Thanks to the integrated wall bracket, the fast charger can be fixed to the wall very easily. The fast charger charges the 18 V / 2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in just 44 minutes. It can also be used to recharge all other 18 V exchangeable batteries on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.
Features and benefits
Quick chargerCharges the 18 V/2.5 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in 44 minutes. Charges the 18 V/5.0 Ah Kärcher Battery Power exchangeable battery to 80% in 94 minutes.
Wide range of applicationsCompatible with all batteries on the 18 V Kärcher battery platform.
Wall mountFor clean attachment to the wall.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Battery charging time with fast charger
|
18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery:
44 min (80 %) / 83 min (100 %)
18 V / 5.0 Ah Battery Power battery:
94 min (80 %) / 143 min (100 %)
|Charging current (A)
|2.5
|Voltage (power supply for battery charger) (V)
|100 - 240
|Frequency (power supply for battery charger) (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|1.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1.9
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|7.2 x 5.2 x 3.5