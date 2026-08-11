Fast battery recharger Battery Power+ 36/60

Fast charger for the lithium Battery Power+ 36/60 system. LED operating status indicator. Low power consumption in stand-by mode, suitable for wall mounting.

Charge Battery Power+ 36 V lithium batteries quickly with a charging current of max. 6 A. Fast charger with LED operating status indicator. Low power consumption in stand-by mode, suitable for wall mounting.

Features and benefits
Compatibility
Wall mount
  • For clean attachment of the charger to the wall.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Battery charging time with fast charger (min) 45: 76 min (80 %) 58: 92 min (80 %) 40: 68 min (80 %)
Color anthracite
Weight (lb) 2.3
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 2.6
Dimensions (L x W x H) (in) 7.6 x 5.4 x 3.2
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