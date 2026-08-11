Fast battery recharger Battery Power+ 36/60
Fast charger for the lithium Battery Power+ 36/60 system. LED operating status indicator. Low power consumption in stand-by mode, suitable for wall mounting.
Charge Battery Power+ 36 V lithium batteries quickly with a charging current of max. 6 A. Fast charger with LED operating status indicator. Low power consumption in stand-by mode, suitable for wall mounting.
Features and benefits
Compatibility
Wall mount
- For clean attachment of the charger to the wall.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Battery charging time with fast charger (min)
|45: 76 min (80 %) 58: 92 min (80 %) 40: 68 min (80 %)
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight (lb)
|2.3
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|2.6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|7.6 x 5.4 x 3.2