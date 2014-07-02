Fine-mesh water filter with adapter

Fine-mesh water filter, 125 µm, max. temperature 122°F. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water.

Fine-mesh water filter 125 μm, suitable for temperatures up to max. 122°C. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Water flow rate up to 320 GPH. Connection 3/4", with adapter, 1".

Specifications

Technical data

Water supply (Inch) 3/4″ / 1″
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 0.7
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