FR 30 ME surface cleaner
Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and suction hose connection. Ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry.
FR 30 ME high-quality, hot water resistant surface cleaner with stainless steel casing with a working width of 11.81 in. (300 mm), ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g., food industry. Features include double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel casters and integrated suction hose connection for removing spray water. Technical data: Max. 3,625 PSI, 345 GPH, 185°F. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|silver
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|11
Accessories
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