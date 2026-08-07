FR 30 ME high-quality, hot water resistant surface cleaner with stainless steel casing with a working width of 11.81 in. (300 mm), ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g., food industry. Features include double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel casters and integrated suction hose connection for removing spray water. Technical data: Max. 3,625 PSI, 345 GPH, 185°F. Nozzle kit must be ordered separately.