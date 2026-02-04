For quicker cleaning and extended reach: The 32.8 ft. high-pressure replacement hose can be easily attached to Kärcher K 4 and K 5 pressure washers that have hose reels and Quick Connect adapters (made in 2009 or later). The high-pressure hose is 32.8 ft. long and suitable for temperatures up to 140°F and a rated pressure of up to 2600 PSI.