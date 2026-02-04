H 10 Q, High-Pressure Hose with Quick Connect and for hose reel devices
Replacement hose with Quick Connect connectors for quick attachment. For all devices in the classes K 4 – K 7 with hose reel (manufactured 2009 or later). 10 m, 180 bar, 60°C.
For quicker cleaning and extended reach: The 32.8 ft. high-pressure replacement hose can be easily attached to Kärcher K 4 and K 5 pressure washers that have hose reels and Quick Connect adapters (made in 2009 or later). The high-pressure hose is 32.8 ft. long and suitable for temperatures up to 140°F and a rated pressure of up to 2600 PSI.
Features and benefits
Replacement hose 32.8 ft.
- Large operating radius.
Quick Connect adapter
- The high-pressure hose is easy to attach, clicking quickly in and out of the device and gun. This saves time and effort.
Quick Connect
- For easy cleaning
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|2.4
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|9.6 x 10.4 x 2.6
Find parts for H 10 Q, High-Pressure Hose with Quick Connect and for hose reel devices
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.