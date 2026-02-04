Kärcher Bayonet Spray Gun
Replacement spray gun for Kärcher K2 - K5 electric pressure washers only. Made in Germany.
I've you've lost or damaged the spray gun for your Kärcher K2, K3, K4 or K5 electric pressure washer, this is a direct replacement and genuine Kärcher accessory. The spray gun features Kärcher proprietary connections and is not compatible with other brands. It adds an additional five inches of reach versus previous models. Child safety lock. Max 2,000 psi. Made in Germany. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Quick Connect
- Quick-coupling system for easy connection of the spray gun and high-pressure hose.
Bayonet connection
- Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Childproof safety lock
- Gun trigger can be blocked.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|21.7 x 1.7 x 7.4