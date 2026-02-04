I've you've lost or damaged the spray gun for your Kärcher K2, K3, K4 or K5 electric pressure washer, this is a direct replacement and genuine Kärcher accessory. The spray gun features Kärcher proprietary connections and is not compatible with other brands. It adds an additional five inches of reach versus previous models. Child safety lock. Max 2,000 psi. Made in Germany. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.