Pressure washer hose, food-grade
Pressure washer hose (ID 6), 98-foot long, with gray, non-marking outer covering. Approved for use in the food industry. With quick and robust EASY!Lock hand screw connection at both ends.
98-foot high-pressure hose (DN 6) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: NW 6/155°C/250 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°F)
|max. 311
|Max pressure (psi)
|3626
|Length (ft)
|33
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|5.6