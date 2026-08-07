Pressure washer hose, food-grade

Pressure washer hose (ID 6), 98-foot long, with gray, non-marking outer covering. Approved for use in the food industry. With quick and robust EASY!Lock hand screw connection at both ends.

98-foot high-pressure hose (DN 6) with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector. Non-discolouring outer layer for use in the food industry. Connectors at both ends, M 22 x 1.5, with kink protection. Further data: NW 6/155°C/250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°F) max. 311
Max pressure (psi) 3626
Length (ft) 33
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 5.6
Pressure washer hose, food-grade