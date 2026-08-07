Pressure washer hose, heavy-duty

High-pressure hose with ANTI!Twist, EASY!Lock manual screw fittings and double steel core. 65 ft. long, nominal size 3/8", EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°F) max. 311
Max pressure (psi) 5802
Length (ft) 66
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (lb) 15.3
Pressure washer hose, heavy-duty
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