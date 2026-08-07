Pressure washer hose, heavy-duty
High-pressure hose with ANTI!Twist, EASY!Lock manual screw fittings and double steel core. 65 ft. long, nominal size 3/8", EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°F)
|max. 311
|Max pressure (psi)
|5802
|Length (ft)
|66
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|15.3
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