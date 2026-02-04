The T 7 Plus T-Racer surface cleaner is an efficient tool for cleaning outside areas without any splash back. The twin-jet rotating arm removes dirt from large surfaces, saving approx. 50 per cent of your time compared to cleaning with a spray lance. The addition of the power nozzle also guarantees effective cleaning in corners and on edges, and thanks to the integrated rinsing nozzle; the loosened dirt is simply washed away from the cleaned surface – saving time and effort after use. Hard surfaces, such as stone and concrete, and more delicate surfaces, such as wood, can both be cleaned by adjusting the distance between the nozzle and the surface to be cleaned. Thanks to the hovercraft effect, the T-Racer is particularly easy to manoeuvre and the various functions are selected through simple use of the foot switch. Even vertical surfaces, such as garage doors, can be cleaned in a flash thanks to the practical handle. Suitable for pressure washer ranges K 4 to K 5. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.