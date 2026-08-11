Telescope lance carbon 10 m
Carbon fiber telescopic lance TL 10 C. With up to 33 ft. reach and practical quick-release fasteners. Multifunctional use for cleaning facades, windows or solar panels.
Apart from diverse fields of application with high or low pressure for cleaning windows, facades and solar panels, the telescopic lance TL 10 C also makes possible vacuuming applications such as vacuuming dust on pipes. Comprising high-quality carbon fibre and thanks to practical quick-release fasteners and the tool-free adjustable clamping force for a reach of up to 10 m, the TL 10 C impresses with maximum rigidity and minimum weight. The integrated anti-twist device, as well as the rotatable base, ensure even safer and more ergonomic working. The base also has a hook for the safe attachment of a carrying strap.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Carbon
|Elements
|7
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|20.5
Accessories
- Vacuuming
- Tool less clamp force adjustment
- Anti-Spin
- Tool-less clamp force adjustment
- Hose hook
- Pull out stopper