With a reach of up to 14 m, the telescopic lance TL 14 C made from rigid and lightweight carbon fibre offers almost unlimited fields of application. It can be used for cleaning windows, facades or solar panels with osmosis water, as well as for high-pressure and low-pressure applications, and can even be used for vacuuming, e.g. gutters. The retraction and extension is extremely simple thanks to innovative quick-release fasteners, the clamping force can also be individually set and adjusted without using any tools. A rotatable base with hook for attaching a carrying strap, as well as the unique anti-twist protection, ensure very safe and ergonomic working conditions.