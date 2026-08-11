Telescope lance hybrid 7 m
Multifunctional hybrid telescopic lance TL 7 H made of rigid and lightweight carbon-glass fiber mix. Telescopic thanks to quick-release fastenings. Up to 23 ft. reach.
Whether it is for cleaning windows, facades or solar panels with osmosis water, with low pressure and wash brushes or with high pressure. Our hybrid telescopic lance TL 7 H with up to 23 ft. reach is multifunctional. Made from a special carbon-glass fiber mix, it impresses with superb rigidity and at the same time a very low weight. Innovative quick-release fasteners allow convenient retraction and extension, whereas the integrated anti-twist device and a rotatable base ensure maximum ergonomic working conditions. The tool-free and individual setting of the clamping force also facilitates handling. A carrying strap can also be used using a hook at the base.
Specifications
Technical data
|Material
|Hybrid
|Elements
|5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|10.2
Accessories
- Tool less clamp force adjustment
- Anti-Spin
- Tool-less clamp force adjustment
- Hose hook
- Pull out stopper