The VPS Wand allows you to easily switch from low to high pressure, and everything between, while you clean. Simply twist the end for infinitely variable pressure adjustment. The VPS Wand automatically dispenses detergent when in low pressure mode. Compatible with Kärcher K2-K5 electric pressure washers. NOT compatible with Kärcher K1700-K2000 electric pressure washers or gas pressure washers. NOTE FOR OLDER PRESSURE WASHERS: If you wish to use this spray wand with a Karcher electric pressure washer purchased before 2010, you must also order "Adapter M" (part number 2.643-950.0). WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.