Vario Power Spray (VPS) Wand
Replacement Vario Power Spray Wand for Kärcher K2-K5 electric pressure washers.
The VPS Wand allows you to easily switch from low to high pressure, and everything between, while you clean. Simply twist the end for infinitely variable pressure adjustment. The VPS Wand automatically dispenses detergent when in low pressure mode. Compatible with Kärcher K2-K5 electric pressure washers. NOT compatible with Kärcher K1700-K2000 electric pressure washers or gas pressure washers. NOTE FOR OLDER PRESSURE WASHERS: If you wish to use this spray wand with a Karcher electric pressure washer purchased before 2010, you must also order "Adapter M" (part number 2.643-950.0). WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Continuous adjustment
- The pressure can be adapted to the cleaning task.
Low-pressure detergent jet
- Infinitely adjustable pressure regulation – from low-pressure detergent jet to high-pressure jet.
Time saving
- No need to change spray lance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.5
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.6
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|17.6 x 1.8 x 1.8
Compatible machines
Cleaning application
- Vehicles
- Motorcycles and ATV's
- Façade
- Stone walls and brick
- Paths
- Fences
- Areas around the home and garden
Find parts for Vario Power Spray (VPS) Wand
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.