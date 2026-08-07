Wet blasting attachment without flow control (nozzles not included)
Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet. Without flow control.
Paint, rust and scale removal made easy: Kärcher wet blasting attachment with flow control for adding blasting abrasive to the high-pressure jet. The wet blasting attachment fits on the lance (replaces high-pressure nozzle). With flow control.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|7.5
Accessories
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