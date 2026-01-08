Glass Finisher 3-in-1 RM 627, 1l

Spart Zeit und Mühe: Der Glass Finisher 3-in-1 garantiert lang anhaltende Sauberkeit ohne Flecken oder Streifen und eignet sich insbesondere für große, schwer zugängliche Fensterflächen (z. B. Wintergärten oder Glasfassaden). Mit Schutzformel gegen Wiederanschmutzung. Keine Wirkung bei beschichteten Glasflächen.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Gebindegröße (l) 1
Verpackungseinheit (Stück) 6
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 1,1
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Eigenschaften
  • Streifenfreies Abledern der Glasflächen
  • Zuverlässiger Schutz vor Wiederverschmutzung
  • Bis zu 30 % Zeitersparnis
  • Abgestimmt auf Geräte von Kärcher mit garantierter Materialverträglichkeit
  • Der Flaschenkörper besteht zu 100 % aus recyceltem Kunststoff
  • Made in Germany
Glass Finisher 3-in-1 RM 627, 1l
Glass Finisher 3-in-1 RM 627, 1l
Warnhinweise
Warnhinweise und Sicherheitsratschläge nach EG Richtlinien
  • P102 Darf nicht in die Hände von Kindern gelangen.
  • EUH 210 Sicherheitsdatenblatt auf Anfrage erhältlich.
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Große, schwer erreichbare Glasflächen
  • Wintergärten