Glass Finisher 3-in-1 RM 627, 1l
Spart Zeit und Mühe: Der Glass Finisher 3-in-1 garantiert lang anhaltende Sauberkeit ohne Flecken oder Streifen und eignet sich insbesondere für große, schwer zugängliche Fensterflächen (z. B. Wintergärten oder Glasfassaden). Mit Schutzformel gegen Wiederanschmutzung. Keine Wirkung bei beschichteten Glasflächen.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Gebindegröße (l)
|1
|Verpackungseinheit (Stück)
|6
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|1,1
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|100 x 100 x 215
Eigenschaften
- Streifenfreies Abledern der Glasflächen
- Zuverlässiger Schutz vor Wiederverschmutzung
- Bis zu 30 % Zeitersparnis
- Abgestimmt auf Geräte von Kärcher mit garantierter Materialverträglichkeit
- Der Flaschenkörper besteht zu 100 % aus recyceltem Kunststoff
- Made in Germany
Warnhinweise
Warnhinweise und Sicherheitsratschläge nach EG Richtlinien
- P102 Darf nicht in die Hände von Kindern gelangen.
- EUH 210 Sicherheitsdatenblatt auf Anfrage erhältlich.
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
- FJ 10 C Schaumdüse Connect 'n' Clean + Autoshampoo 3-in-1
- FJ 10 C Schaumdüse Connect 'n' Clean + Ultra Foam Cleaner
- FJ 24 Schaumdüse
- FJ 6 Schaumdüse
- K 2 Battery
- K 2 Battery Set
- K 2 Power Control
- K 2 Power Control Home
- K 2 Premium FJ
- K 2 Premium FJ Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS Home
- K 2 Universal Edition
- K 3
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 FJ
- K 3 FJ Home
- K 3 Horizontal Plus Home
- K 3 Power Control
- K 3 Power Control Home
- K 3 Power Control Home T 5
- K 4 Comfort Premium
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Veranda
- K 4 FJ
- K 4 FJ Home
- K 4 Power Control Flex
- K 4 Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Power Control Go!Further
- K 5 Classic Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect
- K 5 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home
- K 5 FJ
- K 5 FJ Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium
- K 6 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Car&Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Facade
- K 7 Comfort Premium Connect Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Car&Home
- K 7 WCM FJ
- K 7 WCM FJ Home
- K Mini
- K Silent eco!Booster
- Sprühflasche
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 Basic Home
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & eco!Booster
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home & Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Flex Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 490M-PL-FLEX
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.
- K 5
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 5 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home & Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car & Home + Organizer
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 502MS-PLUS
- K 6 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 7 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Pure Flex Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K4 FC Home & Pipe (1.324-003+2.643-764)
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- KHD 3
- KHD 4 Plus
- KHD 4-2 T250
- KHP 4
Anwendungsgebiete
- Große, schwer erreichbare Glasflächen
- Wintergärten