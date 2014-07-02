FJ 10 C Schaumdüse Connect 'n' Clean + Autoshampoo 3-in-1
Autoshampoo + Schnellwechselsystem FJ 10 C Schaumdüse Connect 'n' Clean. Komfortable Reinigungsmittelausbringung und klickschneller Wechsel zwischen verschiedenen Reinigungsmitteln.
FJ 10 C Schaumdüse Connect 'n' Clean mit Autoshampoo. Das Schnellwechselsystem für die Reinigungsmittelausbringung ermöglicht den schnellen Wechsel zwischen verschiedenen Reinigungsmitteln mit nur einem Klick. Die Reinigungsmitteldosierung lässt sich bequem an der Schaumdüse regulieren (gelber Knopf). Die Strahlebene ist nach Bedarf drehbar. Schaumdüse nach Gebrauch mit klarem Wasser spülen, um Verstopfungen durch Reinigungsmittel-Rückstände zu vermeiden. Geeignet für alle Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger der Klassen K 2 bis K 7.
Merkmale und Vorteile
Innovative Schaumdüse
- Erzeugung und Ausbringung von kraftvollem Schaum.
Im Set
- Praktisches Set mit verschiedenen Reinigungsmitteln.
Schnellwechselsystem
- Schneller und bequemer Austausch der Reinigungsmittel mit nur einem Klick.
Reinigungsmitteldosierung
- Benutzerregulierter Reinigungsmittelverbrauch.
Transparenter Reinigungsmittelbehälter
- Behälter-Inhalt ist jederzeit sichtbar.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Farbe
|Anthrazit
|Gewicht (kg)
|1,3
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|1,3
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|103 x 201 x 260
|Kompatibilität
|Für alte Pistolen bis Baujahr 2010 (Pistole M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) erforderlich.
Videos
Kompatible Geräte
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 Basic Home
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N
- K 3
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Classic Home
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home & Splash Guard
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Home
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Car & Home
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Pure Flex Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 4 WCM
- K 4 WCM Premium
- K 4 WCM Premium Home
- K 490M-PL-FLEX
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.
- K 5
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Classic
- K 5 Classic Home
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home & Splash Guard
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Plus
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Car & Home
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush Anniversary Edition
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Power Control Home & Brush AE
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Black
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car & Home + Organizer
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Black
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 WCM
- K 5 WCM Premium
- K 5 WCM Premium Home
- K 502MS-PLUS
- K 6 Flex Home
- K 6 Special
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power Flex
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control
- K 7 Premium Full Control Home
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Power Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 WCM
- K 7 WCM Premium
- K 7 WCM Premium Home
- K 7 WCM Pure Flex Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K4 FC Home & Pipe (1.324-003+2.643-764)
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- KHD 3
- KHD 4-2 T250
- KHP 4
Anwendungsgebiete
- Fahrzeuge
- Wohnmobile
Reinigungsmittel
KÄRCHER ORIGINAL–ERSATZTEILE
Egal, wo Sie Ihr Kärcher-Gerät gekauft haben, Sie können sich im Reparaturfall an jeden Kärcher-Fachhändler oder jedes Kärcher Center in Ihrer Nähe wenden. Ersatzteile dürfen lediglich von ausgebildetem Fachpersonal getauscht werden. Bitte beachten Sie die Garantiebedingungen.
HOME & GARDEN GERÄTE
Ihr Kärcher-Gerät können Sie über den Online-Reparaturservice im myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Alternativ können Sie Ihr Ersatzteil einfach und bequem in unserem Onlineshop bestellen.
PROFESSIONAL GERÄTE
Kleingeräte können Sie über das myKärcher Kundenportal einschicken. Großgeräte oder Installationen können Sie vor Ort von unserem Werkskundendienst reparieren lassen.