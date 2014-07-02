FJ 10 C Schaumdüse Connect 'n' Clean + Autoshampoo 3-in-1

Autoshampoo + Schnellwechselsystem FJ 10 C Schaumdüse Connect 'n' Clean. Komfortable Reinigungsmittelausbringung und klickschneller Wechsel zwischen verschiedenen Reinigungsmitteln.

FJ 10 C Schaumdüse Connect 'n' Clean mit Autoshampoo. Das Schnellwechselsystem für die Reinigungsmittelausbringung ermöglicht den schnellen Wechsel zwischen verschiedenen Reinigungsmitteln mit nur einem Klick. Die Reinigungsmitteldosierung lässt sich bequem an der Schaumdüse regulieren (gelber Knopf). Die Strahlebene ist nach Bedarf drehbar. Schaumdüse nach Gebrauch mit klarem Wasser spülen, um Verstopfungen durch Reinigungsmittel-Rückstände zu vermeiden. Geeignet für alle Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger der Klassen K 2 bis K 7.

Merkmale und Vorteile
Innovative Schaumdüse
  • Erzeugung und Ausbringung von kraftvollem Schaum.
Im Set
  • Praktisches Set mit verschiedenen Reinigungsmitteln.
Schnellwechselsystem
  • Schneller und bequemer Austausch der Reinigungsmittel mit nur einem Klick.
Reinigungsmitteldosierung
  • Benutzerregulierter Reinigungsmittelverbrauch.
Transparenter Reinigungsmittelbehälter
  • Behälter-Inhalt ist jederzeit sichtbar.
Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Farbe Anthrazit
Gewicht (kg) 1,3
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 1,3
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 103 x 201 x 260
Kompatibilität Für alte Pistolen bis Baujahr 2010 (Pistole M, 96, 97): Adapter M (2.643-950.0) erforderlich.
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Fahrzeuge
  • Wohnmobile
Reinigungsmittel
