Cloth set for flexible hand nozzle
The cloths for the flexible hand nozzle are made from premium microfibre – to loosen and pick up even more dirt. The hook-and-loop system makes it easy to change the cloth without having to come into contact with dirt.
The two premium microfibre cloths included in the set enable the nozzle to effectively loosen and pick up stubborn dirt in bathrooms and kitchens. Even heavy soiling on hobs can be removed effortlessly. The convenient and reliable hook-and-loop design fixes the cloth securely to the hand nozzle and means that the cloth can be replaced quickly without having to come into contact with dirt.
Features and benefits
High-quality microfibre clothThe special loop structure of the cloth ensures particularly good dirt pick-up and thorough cleaning results. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Convenient hook-and-loop systemThe cloth attaches to the hand nozzle simply by pressing it on. The cloth doesn't slip during cleaning.
Strap on clothNo contact with dirt when changing cloths: simply hold the cloth by the strap and pull the hand nozzle up and away.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|170 x 65 x 10
Application areas
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Hobs
- Oven
- Exhaust hoods