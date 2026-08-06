At max. 180 bar/18 MPa working pressure and 60°C water temperature, the new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 050) unleashes its full power. Thanks to the rotating point jet, it achieves 10 times the cleaning power. It also achieves up to 50 per cent higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor. Internal power losses have been minimised and the spray quality significantly improved. With ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for extremely long working times.