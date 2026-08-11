Dry-run cut-out for pumps
Dry-running protection protects garden pumps, submersible pumps and high-pressure pumps against damage. Float switch automatically starts and stops the pump and prevents dry running.
Protects pumps and prevents dry running. Float switch automatically starts and stops the pump and prevents dry running. Reliable dry-running protection for garden pumps, submersible pressure pumps and high-pressure pumps. Dry-running protection with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm).
Features and benefits
Dry-running protection
- If water is not flowing through the pump, e.g. because the water reservoir is empty, the pump switches off automatically, protecting it from damage.
- Especially suitable for booster pumps, to enable automatic monitoring of the water reservoir.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight (kg)
|0,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|135 x 100 x 197
Application areas
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells