The eco!Booster impresses with an area performance that is 50 per cent higher than the Kärcher power nozzle. The increased jet width makes it possible to increase efficiency, which leads to lower energy and water consumption. Delicate surfaces such as plastered façades or wooden walls are cleaned gently. The booster is suitable for cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (up to 85 °C) from Kärcher, is compatible with the EASY!Lock interface and has a nozzle size of 060. The revolutionary nozzle concept draws in air to guide the water stream. The first-class cleaning results achieved in a shorter time are particularly important in areas such as the construction industry or vehicle cleaning.