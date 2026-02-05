Thanks to the soft and gentle bristles, the soft brush cleans with a lasting effect leaving no residue. It was developed specially for the VC 4 Cordless (Premium) myHome, VC 6 Cordless (Premium) ourFamily and the VC 7 Cordless yourMax. The brush impresses with its width and the angled, narrow and oval bristles and is therefore perfect for cleaning without leaving any traces and the efficient dusting of large, small and sensitive surfaces.