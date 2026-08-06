CarpetPro Conditioner RM 763, 1l
Neutralising, quick-drying rinse for carpets as well as synthetic and natural textile surfaces. Removes dirt and surfactant residues, refreshes fibres and revives colours.
CarpetPro Conditioner RM 763 from Kärcher reduces the amount of rinsing required by up to 50 percent while also refreshing fibres and reviving colours on all textile floor coverings – quickly, easily and safely. When applied after deep cleaning, the neutralising rinse, designed for spray extraction using the 1-step method with Puzzi spray extraction machines or carpet cleaning machines (BRC), reliably removes residues of surfactants, as well as light oil, grease and mineral-based dirt. The Woolsafe-certified rinse has a reliable neutralising effect on both synthetic and natural alkali-sensitive carpet fibres made from materials such as pure new wool and sheep's wool. The low rinsing requirement and the quick-drying properties of CarpetPro Conditioner RM 763 dramatically speed up drying times, meaning surfaces can be used again sooner after cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (l)
|1
|Packaging unit (Piece(s))
|12
|pH value
|3,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|75 x 75 x 270
Product
- Cuts rinsing time in half
- Shorter drying time
- Quick drying
- Colours and fibres are left refreshed
- Alkali-sensitive fibres such as wool are neutralised
- Pleasant, fresh scent
- Gentle on materials
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
Warnings and safety recommendations according to EC Directives
- EUH 210 Safety data sheet available on request.
Application areas
- Textile surfaces