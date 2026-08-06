Premium MF Mop Loop blue Strap Tape 40 cm

Blue microfibre strap tape mop with microfibre loops and handy hook-and-loop fastener for simple cleaning. Ideal for the spray method and preconditioned applications.

The blue microfibre strap tape mop with loops was developed for use as an all-purpose mop. It impresses with its even and dense distribution of loops, which offer an outstanding dirt absorption capacity. In particular, the polyester loops with a high share of microfibres make it easier to clean right up to the edge and reliably remove loose dirt from corners and edges.  The microfibre loop mop is ideal for use with the preconditioning or spray method. 

Specifications

Technical data

Programme ADVANCED
Type of flooring Hard floors / Resilient floors
Floor structure Smooth and lightly structured
Dirt level Low to middle
Textile usage Reusable textiles
Working width (cm) 40
Textile attachment Hook&Loop
Material 100% PET
Textile material microfibre
Manufacturing type PET-Woven carrier fabric with sewed-on loops
Textile structure Loop pile
Washing temperature (°C) max. 90
Washing recommendation (°C) 60
Dryer temperature (°C) max. 60
Wash cycles¹⁾ approx. 250
Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg/g/m²) 0,1 / 30
Package weight (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W) (mm) 400 / 105
Dimensions, packaged (mm) 400 x 105 x 20

¹⁾ Compliance with or use of recommended temperatures and detergents. In addition, the use of a dryer, especially at higher temperatures, may reduce the lifetime considerably.

Premium MF Mop Loop blue Strap Tape 40 cm
Application areas
  • Floor - wet cleaning
Cleaning agents