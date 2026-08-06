The blue microfibre strap tape mop with loops was developed for use as an all-purpose mop. It impresses with its even and dense distribution of loops, which offer an outstanding dirt absorption capacity. In particular, the polyester loops with a high share of microfibres make it easier to clean right up to the edge and reliably remove loose dirt from corners and edges. The microfibre loop mop is ideal for use with the preconditioning or spray method.