H 10 Q PremiumFlex Anti-Twist
Innovative PremiumFlex high-pressure hose with anti-twist system. 10m long. Includes Quick Connect adaptor. For devices in the K 2 to K 7 ranges. Not compatible with Full Control.
10 m long PremiumFlex high-pressure replacement hose eliminates tripping hazards. Thanks to the patented anti-twist system, it is extremely flexible, enables work to be carried out unhindered and can be stored quickly and easily. And the Quick Connect adapter ensures the hose can be connected to the pressure washer in no time at all. Made from PVC- and phthalate-free material. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in the K 2 to K 7 ranges except for hose reel machines or Full Control models.
Features and benefits
Replacement hose 32.8 ft.
- Large operating radius.
Quick Connect adapter
- The high-pressure hose is easy to attach, clicking quickly in and out of the device and gun. This saves time and effort.
Anti-twist system
- No more tripping hazards: the hose does not twist and remains flexible for every application.
Specifications
Technical data
|Color
|anthracite
|Weight (lb)
|2.4
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|2.8
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|9.6 x 9.6 x 2.6