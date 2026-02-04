Replacement Turbo Nozzle, Quick Connect
Kärcher replacement turbo nozzle for electric pressure washers.
This replacement turbo nozzle increases the cleaning power of your pressure washer by up to 50%. Perfect for hard to clean surfaces like driveways, asphalt, concrete and stone; not for use on delicate surfaces. Max 2000 PSI. Fits Kärcher K1700-K2000 electric pressure washers. NOT compatible with K2-K5 pressure washers. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (lb)
|0.58
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.3