Encapsulating interim cleaning chemical for use with Kärcher's cleaning equipment or other carpet brushing machines. Contains integrated odor reduction technology and advanced polymer technology that lifts soil, spots and stains. Quickly dries to brittle flaky crystals that encapsulate dirt and soil and are easily vacuumed away. Helps to reduce the frequency of deep extraction cycles, slows re-soiling of carpet, and improves appearance between deep cleaning cycles.