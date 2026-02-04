Highly concentrated and designed to tackle the toughest cleaning tasks, Kärcher's Degreaser effectively removes grease, dirt, and grime from a wide range of surfaces. From machinery and engine parts to industrial equipment, dumpsters, trashcans, and workshop areas, this degreaser delivers exceptional results. It works on unfinished concrete and steel surfaces, making it ideal for tough grease and oil build-up. Its concentrated formula makes up to 40 gallons of cleaning solution, making tough cleaning jobs easier. Fast-acting and formulated for tough pressure washing jobs, it cleans and rinses without leaving any residue. This phosphate-free and powerful cleaning formula is specifically formulated for use with pressure washers.