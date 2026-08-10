Telescope lance carbon 10 m
Carbon fibre telescopic lance TL 10 C. With up to 10 m reach and practical quick-release fasteners. Multifunctional use for cleaning facades, windows or solar panels.
Apart from diverse fields of application with high or low pressure for cleaning windows, facades and solar panels, the telescopic lance TL 10 C also makes possible vacuuming applications such as vacuuming dust on pipes. Comprising high-quality carbon fibre and thanks to practical quick-release fasteners and the tool-free adjustable clamping force for a reach of up to 10 m, the TL 10 C impresses with maximum rigidity and minimum weight. The integrated anti-twist device, as well as the rotatable base, ensure even safer and more ergonomic working. The base also has a hook for the safe attachment of a carrying strap.
Features and benefits
Multifunctional use
Maximum ergonomics
Very user-friendly
Maximum safety
Specifications
Technical data
|Length of telescopic tube (Metre)
|2.2 - 10
|Inlet temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 60
|Material
|Carbon
|Elements
|7
|Connecting thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|9.3
Scope of supply
- Vacuuming
- Tool less clamp force adjustment
- Anti-Spin
- Tool-less clamp force adjustment
- Hose hook
- Pull out stopper
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Perfect for window, facade and solar panel cleaning
- Also permits vacuuming at great heights