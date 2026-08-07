The perfect choice for self-service wash systems that do not have blow drying and for use with high-pressure cleaners: the liquid VehiclePro Spray Wax RM 821 Classic. The effective gloss dryer can be used with all water qualities and all water hardnesses – in combination with osmosis water it enables the surface to dry spotlessly and produces a mirror-like high gloss. The paintwork on cars, commercial vehicles and bikes is reliably protected against environmental influences for up to one month. The spray wax is VDA-compliant, free of mineral oils and mineral hydrocarbons, and the surfactants it contains are biodegradable in accordance with EEC 648/2004. With a yield of up to 120 commercial vehicles per litre, VehiclePro Spray Wax RM 821 Classic is also very economical to use.