Basic suction filter with backflow preventer, 1"
Basic suction filter with backflow preventer for connection to cut lengths of 1" suction hose.
Basic suction filter with backflow preventer for 1" hoses. Suitable for connecting to cut lengths of suction hose for garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. The backflow preventer prevents the backflow of water and shortens the priming time. Includes hose clamp.
Features and benefits
Non-return valve
- The non-return valve prevents the pumped water from flowing back and therefore shortens the re-suction time.
For connecting to bulk suction hose.
- For individual set-up of a suction hose kit
Specifications
Technical data
|Sizes
|Suitable for 1" hoses
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|40 x 142 x 40
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.