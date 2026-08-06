Tap adaptor for suction & garden hose 1" + 3/4"
The tap adaptor can be used to connect suction and garden hoses to pressure and suction sides of pumps. The PerfectConnect sealing principle guarantees reliable sealing.
The PerfectConnect tap adaptor for suction and garden hoses makes it extremely easy to form vacuum-proof connections between suction hoses and pump suction sides and between garden hoses and pump pressure sides. The tap adaptor provides the ideal solution for pumps with G1 connection thread (33.3 mm) and 3/4"or 1" hoses. They are immediately ready for use in garden pumps, electronic booster pumps and home pumps. A union nut and a hose clamp are included in the delivery. Pumps are sealed very reliably and are guaranteed to run without trouble thanks to the BP accessories' PerfectConnect sealing principle.
Features and benefits
Connection piece
- For vacuum-proof connection of the hoses to the pump.
Rotatable thread
- For simple connection of the pump connector to the pump, particularly if the hose has already been fitted.
For 3/4" and 1" hoses
- For attaching the hose to the pump connector.
Includes hose clamp
- For attaching the hose to the pump connector.
Specifications
Technical data
|Thread size
|G1
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|45 x 80 x 45
Equipment
- Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Application areas
- Drawing water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, wells etc.
- Watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells
- Supplying service water to domestic toilets and washing machines