Electric generator PGG 8/3

Powerful PGG 8/3 synchronous generator with constant 7 kW output, 4-stroke petrol engine and 25 l tank. For independent power supply with AC and three-phase current.

Whether for commercial or municipal use: There is often no guaranteed power supply on-site. This problem is quickly solved with our powerful, petrol-operated synchronous generator PGG 8/3. Thanks to puncture-proof wheels and foldable push handle, it is easy to transport and manoeuvre on the spot. The 25 litre tank ensures long applications of up to 7 hours (at full power up to 5.5 hours), the reliable 4-stroke petrol engine (EU STAGE V) ensures a constant power rating of 7 kW. With two earthed sockets (AC) and one CEE socket (400 V 3-phase), it offers ample connection options for your machines. The generator is equipped with an automatic voltage regulator (AVR) and supplies a largely constant voltage. Useful equipment details, such as overload and oil shortage protection, as well as a robust tubular steel frame, reliably protect users and the machine against any risks or damage.

Features and benefits
Extraordinary ease of use
  • High mobility thanks to the foldable push handle and puncture-proof wheels.
  • Electro start function for the convenient and quick start of the petrol engine.
Ultimate reliability and safety
  • With overload and oil shortage protection as well as tubular steel frame for maximum safety.
  • With automatic voltage regulator (AVR) for the operation of sensitive electronic devices.
Reliable and powerful
  • Synchronous generator with 400 V rating at 7 kW continuous output or 230 V rating at 2 kW continuous output.
  • Powerful petrol engine for applications of min. 5.5 hours per tank filling.
Operation of Kärcher high-pressure cleaners
  • Enables the use of high-pressure cleaners in areas without external power supply.
  • Suitable for selected three-phase high-pressure cleaners.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 76
Nominal power (kW) 2
Rated performance (three-phase current) (kW) 7
Power (kW) 2,5
Performance (three-phase current) (kW) max. 7,5
Drive type Petrol
Displacement (cm³) 440
Motor rating (kW/hp) 9 / 12,2
Fuel consumption (l/h) 4,5
Tank capacity (l) 25
Runtime at 50% output (h) 7
Runtime at 100% output (h) 5,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 99,6
Weight without accessories (kg) 89,7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 743 x 713 x 670

Scope of supply

  • Operating state display
  • DC output (12 V)
  • Protection class IP 23
  • Low oil and overload protection
  • Fuel gauge
  • Single phase socket type F (Schuko)
  • Three-phase socket CEE (16 A)
  • Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR)
Electric generator PGG 8/3
Electric generator PGG 8/3
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Application areas
  • Independent power source for municipalities, e.g. for vacuum cleaners
  • Independent power source in construction, e.g. for angle grinders
  • Independent power source in agriculture, e.g. high-pressure cleaners