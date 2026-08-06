Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip OneJet 40 cm
Spray mop system with 0.66 litre bottle and spray unit. The cleaning solution is sprayed directly onto the mop and ensures fast and ergonomic cleaning of small areas.
The Premium Mop Kit Pocket SafeClip OneJet 40 cm has a spray system to apply cleaning water directly in front of the mop. The spray mop is particularly well suited to cleaning small areas of floor quickly and ergonomically. This user-friendly system is very easy to operate, with no training required.
Specifications
Technical data
|Programme
|STANDARD
|Working width (cm)
|40
|Textile attachment
|Pockets
|Material
|PP / Aluminium / Silicone
|Handle type
|Fix
|Handle length (mm)
|1550
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Weight per product / Weight per m² (kg)
|1,1
|Package weight (kg)
|1,9
|Dimensions (L × W) (mm)
|400 x 110
|Dimensions, packaged (mm)
|400 x 110 x 1550
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Floor - wet cleaning