This replacement garden hose connector fits Kärcher and many other brands of electric pressure washers. It accepts standard North American garden hoses and includes a filter to help keep debris out of the pressure washer pump. Can also be used with Kärcher electric pressure washers that originally shipped with Quick Connect garden hose adapters – this connector will remove the need for the Quick Connect adapter, allowing you to connect the garden hose directly to the pressure washer.WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.