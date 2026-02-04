WD Car Brush Set
The suction brush kit enables thorough interior cleaning of dashboards, floor mats, upholstered surfaces, etc. Compatible with all Kärcher Home & Garden wet dry vacs.
The WD Car Brush Set is an accessory kit consisting of two suction brushes, one with hard bristles and one with soft bristles. The suction brush with hard bristles ensures thorough cleaning of upholstery and carpeted surfaces (e.g. floor mats or car seats). The suction brush with soft bristles enables gentle cleaning of delicate surfaces (e.g. dashboards and consoles). This car brush set is compatiblewith all Kärcher Home & Garden wet dry vacuums, including the WD 4, WD 5 and WD 5/P. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.
Features and benefits
Suction brush with hard bristles for deep cleaning of upholstery and carpeted surfaces
Suction brush with soft bristles for gentle cleaning of sensitive surfaces
Compatible with all Kärcher Home & Garden wet/dry vacuums
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (-part)
|2
|Color
|Black
|Weight (lb)
|0.2
|Weight incl. packaging (lb)
|0.3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (in)
|4.7 x 2.8 x 1.6
Cleaning application
- Car trunk
- Car seats
- Back seat
- Footwell
- Dashboard
- Center Console
- Side pockets in the car
- Upholstery
- Upholstered furniture