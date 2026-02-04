The WD Car Brush Set is an accessory kit consisting of two suction brushes, one with hard bristles and one with soft bristles. The suction brush with hard bristles ensures thorough cleaning of upholstery and carpeted surfaces (e.g. floor mats or car seats). The suction brush with soft bristles enables gentle cleaning of delicate surfaces (e.g. dashboards and consoles). This car brush set is compatiblewith all Kärcher Home & Garden wet dry vacuums, including the WD 4, WD 5 and WD 5/P. WARNING: This product can expose you to chemicals including lead and Diisononyl phthalate, which are known to the State of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov.